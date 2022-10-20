Kantara Day 6 Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Film Continues to Trend; Collects Rs 1.95 Cr

Kannada film Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is taking the box office by storm. The Hindi version of the film, which was released on October 14, is continuing to make waves at the box office. The Hindi version is just a day away from completing a week in theatres. Kantara is going steady at the box office. The action-thriller film’s Hindi version collected over Rs 1.95 crores on its sixth day.

The much-loved film is garnering praise from all over. Apart from its Kannada version, Kantara’s Hindi version too is leaving an impression on the masses. On Day 1 it collected Rs 1.27 crores, and it soared on Day 2 with Rs 2.75 crores. On Saturday, ie. the first weekend it collected Rs 3.50 crores, and on day 4 and 5 it earned Rs 1.88r crore and 1.95 crores. The movie’s total of Hindi version equals to Rs 13.10 crores.

Advertisement

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* refuses to slow down… Look at the trending on Day 4, 5, 6… Day 6 HIGHER than Day 1, 4, 5… If this is not fantastic, what is?… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr, Wed 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 13.10 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Check his tweet here:

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UCfTX3o1TyA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Advertisement

The film is being praised for its great production quality, sound technical aspects, strong storyline, and of course for the magnificent performance of all the actors. The action entertainer is backed by Homable films, the producers of the blockbuster Kannada film KGF starring Yash.

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity (Bhoota) that would present him with peace and happiness. Generations later, the successor of the king demands the land in return, and following this, he faces deadly consequences and perishes at Bhoota’s hands.

Advertisement

Surpassing Yash’s action entertainer KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, written, directed, and acted by Rishab Shetty, has become the Indian movie with the highest IMDb rating of 9.4, at this time. In addition to Rishab playing the titular role of Kaadubettu Shiva, the film ensembles the cast of Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Pramod Shetty, among others in eminent roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here