Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of his last release, Kantara, which has been garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences across the nation. The actor-director has been quite busy with interviews for the film since October. After a long hiatus, the actor is now turning his work mode on. The actor, who announced the prequel of Kantara recently in the 100 days celebration of the film, promised to live up to the audience’s expectations.

As per several media houses, it is reported that from next month, Rishab Shetty’s mobile will be switched off and will stay away from the internet as well. Rishab and his team will be busy writing the script of Kantara’s prequel tentatively named Kantara 2.

It is also believed that the team intends to start shooting by June to encash the monsoon season as the film will be having scenes to shoot in the rainy season. Currently, the scripting and research work will be underway from March. The makers have also reportedly given Rishab free hand to do the film and bring his vision and story to the big screens without any restrictions. The cast and crew are yet to be decided and will be announced when they feel the appropriate time. The team is planning for the theatrical release of Kantara 2 by the summer of next year.

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty won Most Promising Actor at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. While he humbly posed with the award on the red carpet, holding everyone’s attention with his black shirt and white veshti, he penned a note of gratitude on Twitter.

The actor dedicated his win to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director SK Bhagavan.

He added another couple of photos of himself holding the award. He wrote in the caption, “Feels honoured and Blessed to be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Most Promising Actor (Hindi)."

Recently, there were talks around the prequel of Kantara that Rajinikanth has been roped in for a pivotal role, however, the Kannada actor kept mum about the same.

Kantara was not only praised by critics but also emerged as one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2022, receiving much love from fans.

