Kantara Fame Vinay Bidappa Looks Unrecognisable In These Throwback Photos

Last month, he celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Manjushri.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 18:43 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Before starring in Kantara, Vinay had appeared in the blockbuster KGF film franchise.
If you’ve watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, then you may remember the actor who played the king’s role in the Kannada film. That actor is none other than Vinay Bidappa. Before starring in Kantara, Vinay had appeared in the blockbuster KGF film franchise.

Last month, Vinay celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Manjushri. On the special occasion, he shared a string of throwback photos with his wife on Instagram. And, he looked unrecognisable in some of those photos. He also penned a heartfelt note for his better half, which read, “It’s been a decade since we tied the knot. It was the most special occasion then, and it is and it will always be. The one who has always been by my side through all the ups and downs."

Vinay Bidappa also added, “As we grow older together, as we continue to change with age. There is one thing that will never change. I will always love you with all my heart." He concluded his heartwarming note by wishing his beloved wifey a “Happy 10th year marriage anniversary."

Vinay Bidappa’s wife Manjushri is a popular makeup artist and hairstylist. The couple tied the knot on November 25, 2012. They have a son together, Niran Bidappa.

Meanwhile, Vinay’s Kantara recently entered the eleventh week from its release, and its box office run has nearly come to an end. The film’s collection experienced a drop in the ninth week following its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. However, it still managed to have the fourth-largest ninth week ever.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara made history by becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. The list is topped by superstar Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel.

first published: December 14, 2022, 18:43 IST
