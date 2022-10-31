Kantara For Oscars? Rishab Shetty Breaks Silence On Fans' Demands of Academy Awards For Kannada Film

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been making waves since its release. The film has not only won over audiences in Karnataka but also surpassed boundaries, impressing moviegoers in non-Kannada-speaking states. While fans are showering the film with love, a section of fans believe that the film deserves to be nominated for the Oscars and even win in a few categories.

While fans will have to see if Kantara makes the cut for the Oscars submission next year, Rishab Shetty said he wouldn’t react to these demands. In a new interview, the actor-filmmaker said that he did not work for success but for the love of working.

“I don’t react to that. I just saw the 25000 tweets about that. It makes me happy but I don’t comment on that. Because I didn’t work for this success. I worked for work. That’s all," he told ETimes in an interview.

Speaking about the box office reception, Rishab confessed he had not anticipated Kantara to perform this well at the box office. “I don’t know. It just happened. Cinema has a certain energy and we have talked about our culture and folklore in the film. So, I guess with God’s blessings the film has been released pan-India," he said.

Kantara received praise from many, including celebrities such as Rajinikanth. The superstar took to Twitter earlier this week and shared a glorious review of the film. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema".

Following the success, Rishab was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday morning, offering prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in the city. The paparazzi spotted the filmmaker with his team.

