Kantara Hindi BO Collection Week 2: Rishab Shetty’s Film Maintains Steady Pace; Collects Rs 25.15 Cr

Rishab Shetty’s action thriller is continuing steady pace at the box office when it comes to its Hindi box office collection. The movie garnered rave reviews when it first hit the theatres on September 30. The film’s unique storyline helped it emerge as a big hit at the box office. Kantara was released in Hindi as well on October 14, and was received well by the audience. In fact, the Rishab Shetty-directed Kannada action drama Kantara seems unstoppable at the box office

Kantara took a fair opening in Hindi and minted Rs 2.05 crores on Friday of the second week. On Saturday it minted Rs 2.55 crores and on Sunday it soared to Rs 2.65 crores. Mon collection of the film is Rs 1.90 crores. The total collection of the first two weeks of Kantara’s Hindi version is Rs 24.15 crores.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the movie’s collection. He wrote, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* is rock-steady on [second] Mon… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 24.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

At the same time, the latest box office milestone that the Rishab Shetty starrer has achieved is something that nobody would have thought to be conceivable, at least not so soon. But the Kantara box office collection has again done the unthinkable, having overtaken both KGF and KGF 2, starring Yash.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has surpassed Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 to become the most viewed film in Karnataka, produced by Hombale Films. This is incredible considering the mammoth reception that Kantara has received in the state. However, KGF: Chapter 2 remains to be the highest-grossing film in Karnataka. Kantara has been in the news ever since it hit the theatres on September 30.

Earlier in October, Kantara beat KGF: Chapter 2 to become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb. The film is inching closer towards Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Kantara is an action thriller film by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty. Apart from acting, he also directed and acted in Kantara. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in key roles. Cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, editors KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty and composer Ajaneesh Loknath are part of the crew.

