Kantara Hindi Box Office Day 2: Rishab Shetty Film Registers 100 Per cent Jump; Mints Rs 2.35 Cr

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is having a historical run for its Hindi version and seems to be headed to become a sleeper hit. After a good start of Rs. 1.27 crore, Kantara’s Hindi version has gone up by nearly 100% on Saturday. The action-thriller collected Rs 2.35 Crores on the second day of its release.

Given the movie’s growth, be it the national chains or the mass belts, and the audience reception, the film is anticipated to show another big jump on Sunday. Kantara will be looking at a weekend around the Rs. 7 crore mark, which is a very good result for a Kannada film dubbed in Hindi with no face value and zero promotions. The two-day collection of this film stands at Rs. 3.45 crore and it is expected to experience a solid ticketing day today, on Sunday. The next few days will be interesting to observe since based on the trend, this film does have the potential to be the next big thing to come out of South India.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the day 2 collection of Kantara. “#Kantara *#Hindi version* springs a big surprise, as biz jumps on Day 2 [+ 116.54%]… Although the 2-day total may seem low, the solid growth and trending are clear indicators that it will score on Day 3… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.02 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," tweeted Taran.

Lately, there have been a number of south Indian films to break out in the Hindi belt. It is to be seen if this film can make it to that prestigious list, eventually, or not. Kantara is also one such film whose original version is doing phenomenal business in the Hindi belt, as it has ended up exceeding the Kannada version of KGF Chapter 2 in the Hindi belt. Both KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara are produced by the production house Hombale and the goodwill factor should kick in too, as the production house is able to push the narrative of them making genre-defining and pathbreaking cinema.

It’s a golden year for Hombale films with their film Kantara’s massive wildfire catching up everywhere. The solid word of mouth has given Kantara a great third weekend with the film scoring 2.75 Crores as Net Box Office Collection, which is twice as much as the previous day. In other languages, the film has collected 12 crores and in all languages, this Rishab Shetty directorial has garnered 14.75 crores. It is anticipated that Kantara will soon enter the 100 crore club today.

Kantara is witnessing a dream run at the box office despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather on the big screen. With an average start on its opening day, the Kannada film picked up momentum from its second day after getting positive reviews from audiences and film critics alike. The action thriller, which was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores, managed to gross over Rs 50 crores within seven days of its release.

