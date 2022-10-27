Kantara Hindi Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Film Continues To Rule, Total Collection At Rs 29 Cr

Hombale Films’ Kantara has been more successful by the day since the time it was released and that’s all we can talk about. While the film has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are registering growth every day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kantara Hindi earned Rs 2.60 crores on Wednesday. Previously, it earned Rs 1.90 crores and Rs 2.35 crores on Tuesday and Monday respectively. With this, the total collection of the film’s Hindi version is now at Rs 29.10 crores (Nett).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, superstar Rajnikanth also heaped praises on Rishab Shetty and the entire cast and crew of Kantara and Tweeted, “‘The unknown is more than the known,’ no one could have said this better in cinema than Homable Films’ Kantara. You gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema." Prior to Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati also praised the film.

Set in the 19th century, Kantara chronicles the epic fight for land between the forest department and the locals of Karnataka. Alongside Risbah Shetty, who has penned, directed, and also acted in the film, Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Kannada Digital, Rishab Shetty, addressed reports of Kantara’s sequel and asserted that if they used the same method for Kantara’s second installment, the film would lose its magic and not work out. “For this reason, I doubt, another movie like Kantara will come out," he Rishab.

