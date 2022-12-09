Movie Review, Release LIVE Updates: Salaam Venky Fails to Impress; Blurr, Vadh Get Mixed Response; Kantara Hindi OTT Release Steals Show

Edited By: Shrishti Negi
Movie Reviews, Releases LIVE Updates: Kajol starrer Salaam Venky releases in theatres today. While Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr and Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta’s Vadh have made their debut on streaming platforms. OTT also sees the premiere of Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited Kantara Hindi on Netflix and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Yashoda on Amazon Prime Video today. Read More
As Salaam Venky releases in cinemas today, Kajol requests her fans to watch it in theatres. The actress tweeted: “Give your loved ones a Big surprise. Watch #SalaamVenky this weekend, in theatres near you."
Will Smith’s latest release Emancipation has garnered phenomenal reviews. Hollywood film critic Scott Mantz, in his review, wrote: “Wow, what a movie. Powerful, breathtaking, gripping, rousing & life-affirming. It’s ANTOINE FUQUA’S Schindler’s List & Saving Private Ryan. Best Pic and Director noms for sure. And WILL SMITH gives a grueling, tour-de-force, Oscar-worthy performance. #EMANCIPATION." (sic)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda has dropped on Amazon Prime Video today in all languages. In the film, directed by Hari–Harish, the Telugu actress plays a surrogate mother who unravels the secrets of the corrupt medical world. It opened to a massive response at the box office last month.
Kajol’s film Salaam Venky, which marks her theatrical comeback after 3 years, has opened to largely poor reviews. A section of the critics called the film “boring" and “melodramatic".
News18 Showsha’s review of Vadh reads: “Sanjay Mishra is a star in Vadh. With this movie, he has proved that he can carry a script on his shoulder single-handedly and that too, with utmost perfection. He plays his role with ease and makes you believe in his character. The film is a must-watch for Sanjay Mishra’s fans."
Fans confirm that Kantara song Varaha Roopam is back in its Hindi version, which has dropped on Netflix today. The film was in court till last week due to the plagiarism case on the popular song Varaha Roopam filed by Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge.
Kantara Hindi has finally dropped on Netflix and Rishab Shetty fans are super excited. Kantara has broken several box office records ever since its release in September. The film has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office in all languages.
Blurr, starring Taapsee Pannu, is about the death of a blind girl and its investigation by her twin sister. Taapsee is being appreciated for her double role in the film.
Kajol shared a happy photo with co-stars Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa from the screening of Salaam Venky, which releases in theatres today. Aamir has a cameo in the film. She wrote: “It’s a big thumbs up from team Salaam Venky."
Ajay Devgn is all praise for wife Kajol’s latest release Salaam Venky. The actor tweeted: “Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew."
Salaam Venky, also starring Vishal Jethwa, has received a huge shout-out from Ajay Devgn, who took to his social media account to praise Kajol’s performance in the film. Along with an appreciation post, he shared a glamorous pic of Kajol posing in a red saree. His review read: “To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.” Meanwhile, his caption for the post read, “Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special.” The film revolves around the life of a mother and her son, Venky, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It’s directed by Revathy.
Meanwhile, Blurr revolves around Gayatri (Taapsee), who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. The film, which is now available to stream on ZEE5, has opened to mixed response. News18 Showsha’s review of Blurr reads: “Blurr had the potential of being a great film despite it being a remake but it falls short in its unsteady execution.”
Vadh, on the other hand, is a story of a couple – schoolmaster Manjunath and his wife Manju, who sent their son to America only to learn he does not care about them. Therefore, they are left with no other option but to try to make a living back home. However, there’s a twist. They soon become a part of a murder mystery. The film has dropped on SonyLIV today and has been garnering decent reviews.
