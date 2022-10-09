Kantara Hindi Trailer: Rishab Shetty Starrer Action Drama Chronicles Human And Nature Conflict; Watch

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara has been receiving much love from the audience and is running successfully in theatres. The makers, who are flattered by the response that the Kannada version has been getting, are now also trying to explore the Hindi market, and they have now released the film’s Hindi trailer.

The production house Hombale Films dropped the movie’s trailer in Hindi version on Youtube and it is all things intriguing. The two-minute-forty-four-second trailer starts with a small village, and the narrator tells the tale of a king who donates his land to the demigods, which has been taken by the local people of a village. The movie showcases sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets against the backdrop of uniquely rugged, charming landscapes of coastal Karnataka. The movie also showcases Rishab’s character a villager -Shiva - and his fight with a forest officer (essayed by Kishore). We also see glimpses of Kambala’s traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. The story of Kantara is set up in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka. The movie also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad.

Check out the trailer here:

Kannada film Kantara is raking in good reviews from critics and audiences from across the county. Made on a small budget, Kantara hit the theatres on September 30. The film, which did not have much buzz before its release in the country, has been drawing everyone’s attention for its spectacular content and performances.

On Saturday, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep penned a long appreciation post for the Kantara team and its lead actor Rishabh Shetty and thanked them for believing in a subject like this. Kiccha also gave a shout-out to Rishabh for his “fantabulous performance" in the movie. He also praised music director Ajaneesh B Loknath for his commendable score in the film.

Kantara continues to have a strong run not only in India but also internationally. The film’s collection saw a jump in its second week in the US and Australia. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kantara’s second Friday collection was higher than its first-day collection overseas. The Rishab Shetty-starrer collected around USD 425K (Rs 3.50 crores) in its opening weekend and is expected to surpass USD 700k (Rs 5.75 cores) by the end of this week.

Upon garnering an exceptional response from audiences across the globe, the makers of Kantara have decided to dub the Kannada film in Hindi.

The Hindi version of the movie is all set to hit the theatres on the 14th of October.

