Kantara Is Overrated? Twitter Users Call Rishab Shetty's Film Over Hyped After Much Love

It is no secret that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is one of the most loved movies of 2022. The Kannada film not only won over the Kannada audience but also surpassed borders and impressed non-Kannada-speaking audiences. The film went on to surpass Rs 400 crore as well. Now, weeks after the film received so much love, a certain section of Twitter feels that Kantara is overrated.

“Kantara is highly overrated. fake promotion and campaign, not at all worth for 400 crores," a Twitter user said. “Not just 2022, Kantara is the most overrated movie of all time," another user added.

Talking about Kantara, the film was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Rishab Shetty not just played the lead in the movie but has also written and directed it. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also featured Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Kantara was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore but went on to collect more than Rs 400 crore at the box office across languages. In a recent interview, Shetty shared that for him, Kantara is a big-budget film and added, “My last film was just 10 percent of Kantara’s budget. So compared to that, Kantara is definitely a big-budget film for me."

