Kantara is Unbeatable at Worldwide Box Office, Crosses Monumental Mark of Rs 400 Cr

Kantara is a cinematic wonder that comes once in a lifetime and goes on to create a rage. Ever since its release, the film has been ringing the cash registers at the box office with its massive collection figures. Be it in India or internationally, Kantara is constantly registering a great rise at the box office. Its total collection has now crossed the figure of Rs 400 crore gross and still counting.

If we look at the specific collection figures of Kantara in the domestic and international markets, the film has earned Rs 168.50 crore gross in Karnataka, Rs 60 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Rs 12.70 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, Rs 19.20 crore gross in Kerala with Rs 96 crore gross in North India and the overseas total amounted to Rs 44.50 crore gross.

So, the overall collection of Kantara has successfully crossed the figures of a massive Rs 400 crore all across the world. Apart from its phenomenal box office journey, ‘Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

