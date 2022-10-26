Kantara Off To Terrific Start at Kerala Box-Office, Housefull Photos Viral

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released in Kerala with much fanfare on October 20. The Malayalam version of the film is doing extremely well in the theatres, thanks to its content, performances, and Rishab Shetty’s direction. The much-loved film has received an overwhelming response across all languages. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran presented the film in Mollywood.

With positive word of mouth, the film has reached the heights that nearly 70 people from a single village booked a bus and travelled to Kasargod to watch the movie. Photos of the same have surfaced on the internet.

In the photos, the theatre seems to be full and there were audiences from different age groups watching the movie.

Meanwhile, a popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge on Monday accused the makers of plagiarising one of their songs. The music band in their Instagram post pointed out that the song Varaha Roopam from Kantara is a copy of their song Navarasam.

However, in other languages, the film is being praised for its great production quality, sound technical aspects, strong storyline, and of course for the magnificent performance of all the actors. The action entertainer is backed by Homable films, the producers of the blockbuster Kannada film KGF starring Yash.

The film has grossed over Rs. 150 crores worldwide at the box office. Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity (Bhoota) that would present him with peace and happiness. Generations later, the successor of the king demands the land in return, and following this, he faces deadly consequences and perishes at Bhoota’s hands.

