Kantara on TV: Rishab Shetty Starrer To Premiere on Television on This Date

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film became a hit not just in Kannada but in Hindi as well as other dubbed languages it was released in. Following the theatrical success, the film was released on OTT where it garnered similar reactions. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Telugu dubbed version of Kantara is set for its world television premiere.

It has been revealed that Star Maa channel will premiere the Kannada film dubbed in Telugu on January 22 at 6 PM. Kantara’s upcoming world television premiere has generated tremendous interest among fans.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara managed to break several records in Indian cinema and collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office. Kantara is now the second highest grosser ever in Kannada cinema — only behind KGF: Chapter 2 which collected around Rs 1200 crore.

Kantara features Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in the key roles. The film’s music has been composed by Anjaneesh Loknath. Its cinematography has been handled by Arvind S. Kashyap. Kantara has been produced by Hombale Films, the banner behind the KGF series.

Kantara’s plot revolves around folk performance traditions, animistic beliefs, generational memory and concerns about land rights.

The compelling talks about the importance of safeguarding forests. The movie was lauded alike by both fans and critics. Kantara’s grand visual spectacle was a standout and helped the film break office records in a year that saw many big films crashing at the box office.

Kantara also made it to the contention list of Oscars 2023. The film was part of the 301 film list announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. The film is up for contesting for Best Picture and Best Actor categories at the 95th Academy Awards.

Kantara’s director Rishab Shetty has delivered several box-office hits in the Kannada language. His filmography boasts of hits like Kirik Party and Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale Kasaragodu He also produced films like Pedro and Shivamma under his banner Rishab Shetty Films. Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor-director is reportedly working on Kantara’s sequel. Some reports suggest that Rishab was replaced in Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming comedy film Bachelor Party due to his busy schedule.

Kannada cinema is slowly coming into the mainstream. Movies like Kantara, 777 Charlie and KGF: Chapter 2 have played a major role in this phenomenon.

