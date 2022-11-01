Kantara Plagiarism Row: Kerala Band Says No Issue If Their Song Played With Credit

Kannada film Kantara recently faced legal trouble after one of its songs Varaha Roopam was barred from being played at theatres and streaming platforms by the Kozhikode court. This came after a Kerala band, Thaikkudam Bridge, accused the makers of plagiarising their song Navarasam. And even though the Kozhikode District Sessions court issued an interim order prohibiting the music from being played on any platform without the band’s consent, Vian Fernandes, the band’s bassist and vocalist, believes what the team of Kantara does next is what counts most.

Vian Fernandes from Thaikkudam bridge recently spoke to Hindustan Times and said that the band just wanted their due, which is credit for the song Varaha Roopam. He said that they had no problem with the track being played in the movie if the makers just credited them.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Fernandes also emphasised the importance of small bands speaking up on such issues. Calling their dispute, the first time a small band was taking on a big production house, he said that with all the influence and money that a big production house like Hombale Films has, it thinks they can get away with plagiarism. That is why Thaikkudam bridge wants to set an example for small bands.

He also talked about how they came to know about plagiarism through comments and messages they received from fans and listeners. “Thousands of comments were deleted on Varaha Roopam’s video," he said. He also revealed that before they took the legal path, Kantara’s music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath talked with Govind Vasantha, one of the founding members of the band, after which, one of the videos was taken down. However, a video still existed on the music director’s channel with comments disabled. It was then that Thaikkudam Bridge decided to go the legal route.

Advertisement

“If they had even talked to us before the release and given the band a mention, we would have been okay with it," Fernandes said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here