Kantara Producers Share Update on Sequel of Rishab Shetty's Film; Reveal if They Will Do Hindi Film

Hombale Films Productions churned out two of the most successful films of this year- Yash’s KGF 2 and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The founders Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda sent the latter for Oscars nomination consideration as well and also revealed that they will be making a sequel. In an interview, they shared a brief update on the same. We definitely have plans for ‘Kantara 2’ but there’s no timeline," Kiragandur told PTI in an interview.

Now, talking to India Today, talking about the sequel, they revealed, “We have a plan. We were busy with other things and Rishab also took a month’s break. Once he is back, we will decide on our next step for the franchise."

Advertisement

They also spoke about the reason behind the success of KGF and Kantara and said that they spend more time on the story and the script. “If you take any of our scripts, for example, KGF 1, we spent like three years on the script and, for Kantara, we worked on it for 6-8 months at the script level. For us, we always give importance to the writers and directors who need time to write a good script. We give them enough time to work on the draft. We are not in a rush to deliver stories. Once we engage with them, we work on production only after the story is locked. We focus on delivering something unique rather than doing something generic," they added.

They also shared that they want to go global but not with a global subject. Their aim is not to remake or work on a story which is set in a foreign land but to do a story which is rooted and is our own.

So will the producers do a Hindi film? They answer, “We are working with some writers. Once we have the story ready we will identify the directors, and then we will work on it."

Read all the Latest Movies News here