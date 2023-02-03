Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty rose to instant fame with his supernatural thriller film Kantara. The film, which minted crores at the box office, dug deep into the traditional practices of rural Karnataka, portraying the ever-persistent conflict between man and nature. Four months after the movie’s release, Kantara’s sensational success refuses to die down. After entertaining the masses on the silver screens, the film has now reached the OTT platforms and telly screens. On January 22, the Telugu version of Kantara was telecasted on Star Maa. The latest reports have revealed that the film has received an impressive TRP rating.

Kantara, which premiered on Star Maa at 6 in the evening, earned a record-breaking TRP rating of 12.35. Netizens have claimed that it is quite unusual for a movie, that too dubbed, to attain such a tremendous review. Apparently, Kantara has surpassed the rating of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s action thriller GodFather. The Mohan Raja directorial received a rating of 7.69.

Earlier, Kantara saw its world television premiere on the Kannada television channel Star Suvarna on January 15 at 6 pm. It received a TRP rating of 15.8, as reported by Indian TV News.

The Rishab Shetty-directorial, made at a budget of Rs 16 crore, entered the 400-crore box office club. The film also starred Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in titular roles. Produced by Hombale Films, known for bankrolling movies like the KGF franchise, Kantara’s soul-stirring music was scored by Anjaneesh Loknath.

Kantara bagged a position on the contention list of the Oscars 2023, but it failed to get nominated, leaving fans heartbroken.

Reportedly, the man behind the visual spectacle aka Rishab Shetty has bounced back to work. Sources claim that he is already working on Kantara 2, which will be more of a prequel than a sequel. But there has been no official confirmation on it as of yet.

