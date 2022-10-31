Kantara Replaces Ram Setu, Thank God In Many Theatres, Rishab Shetty Film Gets 25% More Shows In Week 3

If a new report is to be believed, theatre owners are replacing screens playing Ram Setu and Thank God with shows of the Hindi version of Kantara. The Kannada film, which was dubbed and released three weeks ago in Hindi, has been performing well in the Hindi circuit. It is reported that the Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn films are not bringing in audiences to the theaters.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the ticket prices of Kantara are 40 percent lower than Ram Setu and Thank God, and it is working in the film’s favour. “Seeing the upward swing in business by the day, the cinema owners have silently started to increase the Kantara showcasing by reducing shows for both Ram Setu and Thank God," the report stated.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The report added that shows for both films have been reduced while additional shows have been allotted to Kantara. “The showcasing reduction is minimal for the weekend, but the real game will begin from Monday, when a major chunk of shows are set to be either cancelled or replaced to avoid the reports of no audience in cinema halls," the report stated, adding that distributors are instructed to keep shows limited and ‘avoid the negativity of shows getting cancelled due to zero audience.’

The change in shows will likely benefit Kantara, which continues to be popular among audiences right now. On Monday, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and reported that the Rishab Shetty film witnessed a rise in collections over the weekend.

“#Kantara *#Hindi version* proves, yet again, content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS… Has a rocking Weekend 3… Racing towards HALF-CENTURY… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 42.95 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Kantara has benefitted the most from positive word of mouth. Not only are the audiences enjoying the film but several stars have also given it rave reviews.

Read all the Latest Movies News here