Kantara: Rishab Shetty Addresses Criticism On Casting Choices

Kannada filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is garnering immense love from audiences across the country. The film’s unconventional plot, which revolves around folklore, traditional rituals and demigods, is set in a forest in coastal Karnataka. Along with praises and adulations for the action thriller movie, the actor-director is also facing some bizarre allegations against him.

It started when actor Pramod Shetty was cast in a key role in Kantara. Pramod Shetty was also part of other films by Rishab, including Hero. Rishab acted alongside Pramod in Hero, which was also produced by him. Pramod Shetty was also part of Rishab Shetty’s Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. Additionally, Rishab’s debut film as a director, Kirik Party had Rakshit Shetty in the lead.

These have led to allegations against Rishab that he casts only actors with the surname Shetty in his films. These allegations have been floating around for a while, and Rishab finally addressed them in an exclusive interview with News18.

He said that he was unable to understand why people were bringing caste into his filmography, and why it was such a big issue. He added that he will go on with his work without paying much heed to such allegations. About his choice of casting Rakshit Shetty in his first film, he said that both of them were friends from way before either of them tasted success. They had seen days together when they did not have money to have tea.

Rishab had worked with Rakshit on a play as well, and he does not see anything wrong with casting a friend in his own movie.

Meanwhile, Kantara’s success at the box office has promoted the makers to release it in Hindi as well. The Hindi trailer of the film will be out on October 9.

