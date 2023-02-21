Kantara actor Rishab Shetty won Most Promising Actor at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 on Monday. The actor was in Mumbai to receive the award. While he humbly posed with the award on the red carpet, holding everyone’s attention with his black shirt and white veshti, he took to Twitter and penned a note of gratitude. The actor dedicated his win to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director SK Bhagavan.

“Honored to add feathers to this cap. I cannot express my gratitude for bestowing the presitgious Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon me. I am grateful to Hombale Films and Vijay Kirangandur sir for trusting me and giving me an opportunity. I cannot wait to makre more and better films together," he said.

Thanking the team of Kantara and his wife Pragathi Shetty, Rishab added, “This would have been impossible without our Kantara team and technicians who supported this small dream of mine, and the pillar of my life Pragathi Shetty."

He concluded his acceptance note by dedicating the award to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director SK Bhagavan. “I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan sir. Thank you for all your blessings and love," he said.

Sharing the note on Twitter, Rishab wrote in Kannada, “I am forever grateful for this love and reward. Getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has given me more responsibility to do more films."

Kantara was not only praised by critics but also emerged as one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2022, receiving much love from fans. Directed and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara revolves around a Kamabala champion who is at loggerheads with a forest officer. The film was praised for the performances and for keeping intact the nuances of the traditions shown, including that of the Bhoota Kola performer. Rishab is now working on a second Kantara film, which will be a prequel.

