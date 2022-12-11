Rishab Shetty Reacts To Nawazuddin Saying He's Jealous of Kantara Star, Says 'Middle-Class People Like...'

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty has everyone’s attention. The actor-director, who delivered one of the biggest films this year, has been in the spotlight for his performance in Kantara and the film’s impressive box office collection. Not only are audiences raving about him but Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui also admitted he is ‘jealous’ of him due to the kind of work the Kantara actor has been doing.

Rishab and Nawaz were speaking with India Today at Agenda Aaj Tak 22 when Nawazuddin admitted he was envious of Rishab’s work. When asked if he was inspired by Rishab’s work, Nawazuddin said, “Of course, if someone does good work, a sense of jealousy and at the same time competition…" But he was cut off and was asked about why he felt jealous. “Of course, it happens. Because he is doing such good work. It is not that (negative) kind of jealousy but it makes you stand on your toes that even I have to work hard," he added.

Speaking about his praise, Rishab replied, “I have watched so many of Nawaz bhai’s movies and watched his journey filled with hard work and effort. He is like us, we are middle-class people with no background but we want to come into the industry and make it big. He is a very big inspiration. He has come from theatre and done so many small roles (before making it big). Even we have done such small roles in Kannada cinema before we got our big break. He is our senior, we have the same journey."

In the same chat, Nawazuddin also added that he would be open to working in Kannada films and in a film with Rishab if the opportunity comes. We would love for it to happen soon! Would you want to see them work together? Let us know by tweeting to us at @News18Showsha.

