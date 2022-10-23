Home » News » Movies » Kantara Row: FIR Against Actor Chetan for Saying Bhoota Kola Shown in Rishabh Shetty Film Not Part of Hindu Culture

Kantara Row: FIR Against Actor Chetan for Saying Bhoota Kola Shown in Rishabh Shetty Film Not Part of Hindu Culture

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has been facing backlash for rubbishing Kantara star Rishabh Shetty's claim that 'Bhoota Kola is a part of Hindu culture'.

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 10:57 IST

Kannada film Kantara has trigged a controversy over 'Bhoota Kola' rituals depicted in the film.
An FIR has been filed against Kannada actor-activist Chetan Kumar by Karnataka Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in regards with his statement while commenting on tradition of ‘Bhoota Kola’ depicted in Kannada film Kantara, starring Rishabh Shetty.

The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed against Chetan for saying that ‘Bhoota Kola’, a spirit worship ritual practised by people in coastal Karnataka and depicted in Kantara, was not part of Hindu culture.

Chetan’s statement was in response to Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty’s remark in an interview, wherein the latter said that ‘Bhoota Kola’ was part of Hindu culture. In an interview, Shetty said, “It is part of Hindu culture and rituals. I am a Hindu and I believe in my religion and customs which nobody can question… what we have said is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma," he said.

Reacting to this interview, Chetan wrote on Twitter: “Glad our Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is making national waves. Director Rishabh Shetty claims Bhoota Kola is ‘Hindu culture’. False. Our Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions predate Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. We ask that Moolnivasi cultures be shown w/truth on and off screen."

Chetan’s statement has sparked an outrage across the state. Rishabh’s father Bhaskar Shetty, traditional deity worshippers in the coastal Karnataka and divine dancers have protested against the statement.

Later, at a press conference, Chetan Kumar elaborated on his tweet and said the word Hindu needed to be used with care. He said that Bhootha Kola was an Adivasi tradition and there is no Brahmanism in it. “Do not put Adivasi culture in the column of Hindu religion," Chetan Kumar added.

