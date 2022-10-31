Kantara Sets New Record at One of Bengaluru’s Veeresh Theatre

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is having a dream run at the box office. If reports are to be believed, the Kannada action-thriller has collected around Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. Kantara, made on a modest budget of around Rs 15 crore, is now the third Kannada film ever (after the KGF series) to achieve this feat.

The magnum opus has emerged as the second highest grosser of Kannada cinema — only behind KGF: Chapter 2 which minted Rs 1200 crore. Kantara has now set another record in Karnataka. Reportedly, a record number of people have watched Kantara at one of Bengaluru’s oldest theatres, Veeresh theatre. According to reports, over a lakh people have watched the film.

The former president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the owner of Veeresh theatre, K.V. Chandrashekar, has provided this information to News18 Kannada Digital. Kantara boasts of a stellar cast which includes Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda. The film has been directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Kantara’s cinematography has been handled by Arvind S. Kashyap and its musical score is given by B. Ajneesh Loknath. The film has been bankrolled by Hombale Films, the banner behind the KGF series. Kantara features an engrossing premise which is based on the folklore involving two daivas, Panjurli and Guluga.

Critics have praised Kantara as a visual spectacle and as one of the finest Kannada films ever made. Rishab Shetty’s penchant and flair for storytelling have also been appreciated by movie buffs.

The Hindi version of Kantara was released on October 14 and has done very well. The film has given stiff competition to Bollywood films like Ram Setu and Thank God. Recent reports suggest that some theatres are now allotting a greater number of screens to Kantara at the expense of Ram Setu and Thank God.

