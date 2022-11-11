Kantara Song Singara Siriye Receives Global Recognition; Details Inside

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara recorded another phenomenal hold in its sixth weekend, dropping just 30 per cent from the previous week. The film grossed Rs. 25.50 crore approx, which is the biggest sixth week ever — beating Baahubali 2, which collected Rs. 22.20 crore in its sixth week.

The film, whose plot revolves around folklore, has now two weekly records in its name; and we believe team Kantara will keep maintaining its hold at the box office.

Not only the movie, but its songs have also gained popularity among social media users. Several users were seen making reels of Rishab Shetty’s dialogue, fighting scenes and of course — the song, Singara Siriye. The song has achieved a special place in the hearts of the audience and netizens. Singers who lent their voices to this folk number were Vijay Prakash, Ananya Bhat and Nagraj Panar Valtur.

Advertisement

In fact, the mind behind this tribal song was of lyricist Pramod Maravanthe. In a short span of time, Singara Siriye features on one of YouTube’s trending music.

Kantara was released worldwide; and hence this song, Singara Siriye has received appreciation from across the world. Lately, popular singer Vijay Prakash performed the song live in London. Hombale Productions shared the rehearsal video on its official Instagram handle. The clip consisted of a band of musicians accompanied by singer Vijay Prakash and B Ajaneesh Loknath.

The video has garnered more than 22,000 views. Moreover, fans of Vijay congratulated him for the success of the song Singara Siriye and the film Kantara. The Rishab Shetty directorial was released in theatres on September 30 and received a massive response at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here