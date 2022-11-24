Kantara Star Rishab Shetty 'Dislocated' Shoulders During Film Climax, Says 'It Was Very Difficult'

Kannada film Kantara is one of the standout films of 2022 and has received critical acclaim and admiration from the audience. Rishab Shetty directed and starred as the lead in the film and has recently spoken about filming the pre-climax scene of the movie and how he overcame the difficulties with his injuries. In a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker opened up about Kantara’s climax scene. He explained that the sequence was “very difficult" as it was a 360-degree shot at night with rain effects. He added that carrying water to that place was also difficult. The team had sought permission from the villagers for drawing water from the well for a week. Rishab further added that the well’s water had finished by the time the shoot ended.

Apart from the logistical hiccup, what added more to the difficulty was Rishab dislocating his shoulders. He stated, “While rehearsing for the pre-climax, I began having issues with my shoulder. During a 360-degree shot, I dislocated one shoulder. On the very next day, I dislocated my other shoulder as well during shooting. Both my shoulders were dislocated but I continued with the shoot," he told IMDb.

The story of ‘Kantara’ is set in coastal Karnataka. The central theme of the movie is man versus nature. It is about a small community living in a forest area of a village in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces, Shiva, a rebel, defends his village and nature.

The said scene was an action sequence between the villagers and their enemies. Rishab’s Shiva defends the villages by leading the fight against the henchmen. This scene was lauded by the viewers as well as the critics.

The small-budget movie starred Rishab Shetty in a dual role, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles. The movie became the highest-grossing film in Karnataka. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is available in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

