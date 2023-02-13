Kannada stars Rishab Shetty, Yash, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister was in the city to inaugurate Aero India 2023. However, before the inauguration, he met with the Kantara star, the KGF actor, and the Kannada film producer. In the pictures that surfaced online, the stars were seen posing with PM Modi.

While PM Modi was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a blue Nehru jacket, Yash was seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of denim. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty stepped out wearing his trademark white shirt and veshti. Ashwini was seen wearing a blue saree while social media influencer ‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha was seen wearing a blue salwar-kameez with a purple dupatta.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Aero India show on Monday. As reported by PTI, he said, “Today, Aero India is not only a show, but it is also a reflection of India’s self-confidence and capabilities. ‘New India’ of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will there be any shortage in its hard work."

Meanwhile, PM Modi meeting Rishab, Yash and Ashwini is a moment of pride for Kannada cinema. The industry, in the past year, has reached new heights. With KGF 2 and Kantara achieving blockbuster success and getting India’s attention, the Kannada industry is only reaching newer heights.

Rishab and Yash have been busy on the work front as well lately. Rishab recently announced Kantara 2 on the occasion of Kantara’s 100 days completion. Announcing the project, Rishab said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year."

Meanwhile, Yash is expected to kick off work on KGF 3.

