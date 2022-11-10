Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Says He Won’t Do Hindi Films, Content With Kannada

Rishab Shetty has been basking in the glory of the massive success of his film Kantara. Not only has it done well in its original Kannada version, but even in the Hindi belt, it has outperformed biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. With Rishab Shetty becoming a pan-India actor following the success of Kantara and now that he enjoys popularity in the Hindi belt too, the obvious question that comes to mind is will Rishab ever foray into Hindi films? However, the actor-cum-director chooses to stay firmly grounded in his roots and keep making films that tell stories of his state.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Rishab made it clear that he had no plans of working in Bollywood. He said that he considers himself a proud Kannadiga and owes all his success and popularity to the people of Karnataka and the Kannada film industry. Hence, just because one of his films became a pan-India hit, his family and friends will not change. “My core lies with Kannada cinema," he said.

He also said he will not change the way he makes films, adding if people like his content, he will release his Kannada films in the Hindi belt, otherwise, he will release them in Karnataka alone. “I did not intend Kantara to be released all over India. Without even knowing how the movie managed to spread across the nation. I don’t think I have to make the movies in a certain manner now that it’s a smash hit across all of India. I’ll keep sharing the tales of my region now. It will also make me work harder," he continued.

Kantara has already collected more than Rs 200 crore globally with its Hindi version collecting an impressive Rs 62 crore at the box office.

