Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Is Working With Shah Rukh Khan? Here's What We Know

The rumors of Shah Rukh Khan, Rakshit Shetty, and Rishab Shetty teaming up with Hombale Films on a movie directed by Rohit Shetty have been doing the rounds for a while. While SRK is currently gearing up for the release of YRF’s Pathaan, Rishab has become a household name after his recent release Kantara set the box office on fire.

Recently, reports had it that Hombale Films was in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for a film to be directed by Rohit Shetty. Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shett were rumoured to have extended cameos in the project. However, a source close to the production house has now denied the news.

“There is no truth to this development. After KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, the next Pan India film from Hombale Films is Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The banner is planning one more film for 2023, the casting of which is yet undisclosed," the source said.

While a lot of people are dreaming to see such an amazing team on a project, the source has given a rest to all the rumors that have been hovering around.

Moreover, Hombale films have given some of the biggest blockbusters of the year with films like KGF 2 and Kantara. While all these films made their distinct presence in the heart of the audience, they went on to conquer the box office of the world breaking multiple records. With these films, Hombale films also hold the credit to put the name of the Kannada film industry on the world map.

Meanwhile, Kantara Hindi will finally be available to stream on Netflix from December 9. Rishab Shetty made the announcement about the same on Tuesday.

