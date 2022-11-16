Kantara Star Sapthami Gowda Offers Prayers at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has done amazing business at the worldwide box office. Even now, the movie is a huge success at the ticket window. Actress Saptami Gowda is now visiting the divine places of Mangalore to offer her prayers.

Earlier, the actress has also visited the Guliga Deity of Burdugoli near Kallapu, Koraga Tani’s Udbhava Shile Adisthala, and some deities of this area. Now, the actress has visited the Kateel temple and offered a special pooja.

The actress was accompanied by her mother Shanta and Sunil Guru in the temple. The priests honoured Sapthami Gowda by offering her the god’s vestments and prasadam.

Advertisement

Her fans were also present at the temple. Sapthami Gowda stopped for the love of her fans and clicked selfies with them. She even shared her byte with the media. The actress said, “I did not know about the Deity worship of Tulu Nadi before. I learned while making the film Kantara."

She further added, “’I had heard about Koragajja, I came from Tawaka to see the presence. I have prayed that I will get more pictures with the kindness of my grandfather."

Actress Saptami Gowda has also said that she would act in a Tulu language movie if given a chance.

Sapthami Gowda has predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry. Her last film Kantara was a super hit at the box office and the audiences loved her performance. In the film, the actress portrayed the role of the forest guard who is also the love interest of Shiva. Spathami Gowda made her acting debut with the 2019 Kannada film Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara has received a positive response from the public. The film has made good numbers at the box office in Kannada as well as in other languages. The Hindi version of Kantara is inching closer to the 100 crore mark. The film, produced under the banner of Hombale Films, has proved to be one of the best films of the year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here