Kantara’s Rishab Shetty Meets Old Friend In Dubai, Says He Helped Him In Hard Times

Rishab Shetty has proven his directorial prowess and acting skills with the blockbuster film Kantara. Besides the masses, popular celebrities like Yash, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, and Rana Duggabati, among others, have also showered the cinematic marvel with oodles of praise. With the conclusion of the film’s promotional work, he has finally been able to take some time out for himself. Rishab, who is currently vacationing in Dubai with his wife and daughter, recently met with one of his old friends in the foreign city.

In a video posted by News18 Kannada on Facebook, Rishab is seen chilling with an old pal, RJ Errol, in Dubai. Errol Gonsalves is one of the most famous RJs from Mangalore. He is currently working in Dubai FM. Rishab and Errol were captured together recalling their old days in the video.

Advertisement

“Rishabh Shetty has introduced his friend RJ Errol, who helped Rishabh Shetty in his difficult days. RJ Errol visited Rishabh Shetty while on a trip to Dubai FM here. RJ Errol and Rishab sat together and talked for a while. The video has gone viral," read the caption of the post.

While speaking with his dear friend, Rishab shared that when he was navigating a hard time getting any films, it was Errol who talked with people from the film industry and helped him land a role. Errol agreed and said that it was indeed he who gave Rishab a show and laughed over the same.

Rishab’s Kantara was also among the many things that the two friends discussed. Speaking about Kantara grossing a total of 400 crores at the box office, Errol joked about whether Rishab had actually counted the money or not as the two shared a hearty laugh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rishab Shetty has collaborated with Rakshit Shetty for Kirik Party 2. The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2016 movie Kirik Party, a romantic comedy. However, no official announcement in this regard has been rolled out yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here