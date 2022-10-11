Kantara's Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam Song Has The Internet Talking

Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest Kannada movie Kantara. The critically acclaimed film, which has been made on a small budget, minted over Rs 57 crores in 11 days and is running strong at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to have an impressive run not only in India but also overseas. Amid all the rave reviews, one of the songs from the action thriller recently came under the scanner.

A lot of users are questioning the similarity between Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam, a song from Kantara, and a five-year-old Malayalam song, Navarasam, on social media. Moviegoers have been divided into two groups about the Kantara song’s striking resemblance with the Malayalam track. Few users implied that the tune was stolen by Rishab Shetty while others asked why the makers will resort to stealing despite being backed by Hombale Films.

Some even hinted at the possibility that the makers of Kantara might have bought the rights of Navarasam to use its tune in Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam. Despite the ongoing debate on social media, team Kantara has not provided any clarifications on the same.

Kantara hit the theatres on September 30. It stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in prominent roles. Ever since its release, the audience has been all praise for the Kannada film’s direction, screenplay, performances, music, and cinematography.

Kantara clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan at the box office. This action thriller, which is also written by Rishab Shetty, focuses on the vibrant traditions of the southern coast of Karnataka. Kantara plays out in three different timelines.

After the film’s successful run in cinema halls, Hombale Films is all set to release Kantara’s Hindi and Telugu dubs in theatres on October 14 and 15, respectively.

