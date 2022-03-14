Kanye West Again Accuses Kim Kardashian of Not Letting Him Meet His Kids

It seems the drama between Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian is here to stay. The 44-year-old hip-hop star shared a video on Instagram on Monday where he once again accused Kim of not letting him see his kids. Kanye’s latest video comes after Kim recently made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson official on Instagram. The artist said in the video that he was praying to see his kids at the Sunday service. Kanye, who is now known as Ye, added, “Why should I have to pray to see my children? Kim chose for our kids to be watched by other people. She wasn’t with the kids. Her boyfriend is texting me pictures of him naked in bed talking about I’m with your wife."

Ye added that since he is now divorced with Kim, so why is Pete, whom he often refers to as Skete, calling her his ‘wife.’ Screenshots of Pete and Kanye’s text conversations have been shared on social media.

Advertisement

In a now deleted Instagram post, Kanye had mentioned that he has moved on and does not want to get back with Kim. The artist had mentioned that he is also upset with his father, Ray West, because he would not get involved and call Kim on Kanye’s behalf. “My dad won’t even call Kim. I don’t speak to most of my family because they have been allowing this kind of behavior. I am in no way trying to get this woman back. I’ve moved on with my life. I just feel culturally there’s a bunch of white privileged people forcing the upbringing of a bunch of black children. I have seen a bunch of celebrities speak up against me. But ain’t been no one other than Candace Owens that ever said that any of this bitter baby mama behavior is wrong."

Kim and Ye are parents to four kids: North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.