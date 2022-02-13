Kanye West Declares 'Civil War' Against Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian; Drags Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift

Kanye ‘Ye’ West seems to have declared a ‘civil war’ against Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The rapper on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a meme that morphed his face and Pete’s face over the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s poster, showing the two in a ‘war’.

While Kanye was seen morphed on Captain America’s suit, Pete’s face was replaced with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. However, they weren’t the only ones on the edited poster. On Pete’s side stood Kim, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and Taylor Swift, referring to his recent and past feud with the musical artists. Whereas Kanye’s side featured his new girlfriend Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott and rapper Future.

Kanye shared the meme with the caption, “The internet has still not found a decent picture of Skete." However, he didn’t stop at that. The City of Gods rapper shared another meme in which he was seen standing with Drake and Future on one side of the frame while Pete and Kid Cudi were seen in the same frame on the other side. The two pictures were placed in the same picture while the New York skyline doubled up as the background. The words, ‘who will win?’ are featured in the picture. Kanye captioned the meme, “Ok last one for toniight maybe (sic)."

The memes prompted several reactions from fans. “Bro turning into a meme page," a fan wrote. “Someone take his phone away maybe," another fan added. A few even asked if it was really Kanye who shared the posts or if the rapper’s Instagram account was hacked.

Kanye hasn’t taken his estranged wife Kim’s relationship with Pete well. While he has made a few scandalous statements about Kim, he has taken a few digs at Pete through his songs as well. Earlier this year, he released the track Eazy and one of his lines was “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?)."

