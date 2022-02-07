Kanye West Deletes All Instagram Posts Where He Spoke Against Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

They were once a dreamy couple in the American entertainment industry, however, things have now turned sour between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian since their official separation last year. The hip-hop artist has been dragging his grudges against his ex-wife Kim in the public sphere. Kanye had even levelled several allegations against his former partner on social media, including that she barred him from seeing his kids. However, the 44-year-old singer has now deleted all the Instagram posts where he openly spoke against Kim.

Last week, Kanye had complained against Kim in an Instagram post where he mentioned that his daughter North West is on TikTok without his consent. Kanye shared a screenshot of North West’s TikTok video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will."

In another Instagram post, the singer mentioned, “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight, I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novel and I’m accused of stealing now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her."

Kanye’s incessant public posts discussing his personal issues finally received a response from Kim last week. The 41-year-old founder of clothing brand SKIMS, shared a statement on her Instagram story, where she mentioned, “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision; because it brings her happiness." Kim slammed Kanye for his behaviour and mentioned, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Kanye had responded to Kim’s statement on Instagram. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye questioned, “What do you mean by main provider?" The rapper levelled allegations against Kim including that she did not provide the address of their daughter Chicago’s birthday party to him and put security on him inside when he was playing with his son, and had him take a drug test after Chicago’s party."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The former couple are parents to four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

