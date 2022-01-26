Kanye West Makes Shocking Claim About Kim Kardashian-Ray J 2nd Sex Tape: 'She Cried When She Saw It'

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has claimed that Kim Kardashian and Ray J had a second sex tape. The former couple had made headlines after their sex tape was released in 2007. The tape shot Kim to instant fame. While Kim and Ray broke up, the tape continued to haunt Kim. Now, Kim’s estranged husband has now claimed that it wasn’t the only tape of the former couple and that he prevented the second tape from leaking.

The American rapper in a recent interview claimed that he reached out to Ray personally and retrieved the laptop which had the second tape. He returned to Kim and she got emotional. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning," Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she (saw) it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity," Kanye added. However, Kim’s representative has shared her side of the story.

While they said that Kim had requested Kanye for retrieving the laptop from Ray, the footage did not feature any explicit content. “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists," her rep said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

