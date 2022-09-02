Kanye West Opens Up About His 'Addiction To Porn': 'It Destroyed My Family'

American rapper Kanye West recently made a shocking revelation related to his personal life. The Donda rapper took to social media and revealed the reason he thinks led to the downfall of his family with his ex Kim Kardashian.

The 45-year-old singer-rapper admitted to having an addiction to porn, saying it “destroyed" his family. “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do," he began in an Instagram post on Thursday, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he continued.

As reported by Page Six, the Runaway singer was talking about Kris Jenner — who manages Kylie and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — supporting her daughters as they shot for Playboy magazine in September 2019 and 2007 respectively.

This was one of the many posts the rapper shared on Instagram, where he called out his former mother-in-law, as well as Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Charlamagne tha God, who he has feuded with in the past.

Check out his post here:

Kanye revealed his addiction to porn while commenting on Victoria Villarroel's latest Instagram video.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

He also shared, “My kids going to Donda / They not going to [their school] / Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris / get your mother*******g popcorn."

The rapper shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with Kardashian. He has previously disagreed with his four kids going to their school, which he also picked out along with the kids’ mom.

Speaking of his second post, the Stronger singer shared a screenshot of his text messages where an unidentified person (presumably Kardashian) asked him “to stop."

He responded, “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?"

Amid their conversation, she told him that her mom was asking him to “please stop mentioning" her name. Since 2019, West has been publicly slamming Kris for allegedly trying to “lock him up."

Kim and Kanye first met in the early 2000s but didn’t become official friends until 2008. The couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed a daughter, North West, in June 2013. In May 2014, they tied the knot. Since their wedding, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three more children. On January 5, 2021, news broke that Kim and Kanye are ending their marriage and on February 19, 2021, Kim officially filed for divorce. On March 2, 2022, Kim was declared legally single by the court amid divorce proceedings. The duo are currently co-parenting their kids.

