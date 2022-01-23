Home » News » Movies » Kanye West Schools Paparazzi for 'Making Money Off His Image', Says He Wants a Percentage of Their Earnings

Kanye West confronted the paparazzi in Miami and explained his stance to them
In a video, Ye can be heard saying that he wanted celebrities to take control of their likeness and ensure that they receive a share of the money paparazzi make from their image.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 23, 2022, 17:57 IST

Musician and billionaire Kanye West or Ye recently lectured the paparazzi for making money off his image and said that he wants a share of the earnings they make by milking his image. He expressed his opinion to the photographers when they were clicking him in Miami. In a video shared on Twitter, the rapper can be heard saying that he wanted celebrities to take control of their likeness and ensure that they receive a share of the money the shutterbugs make from their photos and interviews.

“Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that," he stated adding, “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided. You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time–you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that."

He further explained that they gotta make money together and it can’t be a one-sided thing. “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation."

Watch the video here to know his entire stance:

He also talked about his altercation with Justin Poplawski who was allegedly punched by Ye this month. He said that he was not a fan seeking autographs, rather someone trying to make money off the singer’s name.

He concluded by saying that his dad was a photographer at a newspaper and he respects the job of the paparazzi but as Americans, they have to respect each other and bring the “pride back to this country."

first published: January 23, 2022, 17:57 IST