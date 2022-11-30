Kanye West Storms Out of Podcast After Being Asked About His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West stormed out of an interview with Tim Pool on Monday, after the podcaster questioned him about his anti-semitic statements. In the middle of the interview on the Timcast IRL podcast, the rapper warned the host that he would walk out of the show and moments later he took off his headset and literally stomped out of the studio. “To come in here — I feel like it’s a set-up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the F*** off the show, if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it,’” Kanye said before leaving.

A snippet of the podcast that’s going viral on social media shows Kanye West irked after the host pushed back against his anti-semitic remarks. He can be seen leaving the studio before completing the interview.

Advertisement

Before leaving, Kanye West claimed that he is going to run for the presidency in 2024. Kanye West incurred massive financial damage for his series of remarks against Jewish people in October. Adidas severed its ties with the musician and he was also removed from the Forbes’ billionaire list.

Former American president Donald Trump was also embroiled in the controversy for hosting a scandalous dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

West wasn’t alone on the panel during the interview which he walked out from, Fuentes and alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos were also present on the podcast. According to West, the idea of the dinner was suggested by Yiannopoulos. He also added that it was Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence who “sold him out.”

Advertisement

On Monday, Pence told News Nation that it was wrong for Trump to give a “white nationalist, an anti-Semite, and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table.’” He added that Trump should apologize for the mistake, however, he maintained the former president isn’t a racist or anti-semite.

Many well-known high-profile Republicans have criticized Trump after the scandalous dinner.

During a previous interaction on the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye West, who has partnered with Adidas since 2013 said, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” This prompted the shoe company to completely cut ties with the rapper.

Read all the Latest Movies News here