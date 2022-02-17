Kanye West Talks About His Deteriorating Mental Health, Suicidal Thoughts in Netflix Documentary

In a new documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the American rapper has opened up on his mental health and battle with suicidal thoughts. Helmed by director duo Coodie and Chike, the documentary has been released in three parts on Netflix. And according to a report by the People, it was made over the span of 21 years where Kanye’s life was documented from the beginning of his career till the time he shot to fame.

As per the publication, the 44-year-old rapper had confessed to dealing with suicidal thoughts while recording a song with Kid Cudi at a studio in 2018. He had even told Cudi that he was also suffering from substance abuse at that time.

Kanye had said that despite having a house, wife and kids, he would still have some moments where he felt suicidal. He further said, “I would have moments where I am addicted to Percocets and don’t even realize it, you know what I am saying?” reported People.

Kanye even admitted that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. However, for the director Coodie, he observed some changes in the rapper way before in 2008, a year after the death of his mother Donda. Coodie said that he could see Kanye was grieving but he continued to work non-stop. “He refused to stop,” he added, reported People. Later in 2016, Kanye was admitted to a hospital for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after he cancelled the dates of his Saint Pablo Tour.

In one of the scenes in the documentary, Kanye can be seen talking openly about dealing with fear and anxiety. He also added that he felt reborn since getting religious. Whereas, in another scene from July 2020 when Kanye had announced running for president, the rapper could be seen talking to real estate partners. In a peculiar way, Kanye started sharing his thoughts with the group and asked them, “Have you guys ever been like, locked up in handcuffs and put into a hospital because your brain was too big for your skill?”

According to Coodie, Kanye continued to talk about his bipolar medication and hospitalization to the group. He then told them that he does not “communicate in a way that people understand in public because it’s just the truth and we are in a world of lies.”

