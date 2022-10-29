Kanye West Wanted to Name his Album After Hitler; All You Need to Know

Renowned rapper Kanye West has been in news all through the year because of his highly publicised split with his former wife Kim Kardashian and the bitter aftermath of both throwing accusations at each other. His relationship with actress Julia Fox also attracted attention as did West’s claims of poor mental health. However, a very different controversy has spun around the renowned rapper now. Apparently, West has a history of being totally fascinated by one of the most hated despots of the last century, Adolf Hitler.

People who have been close to West at a younger age but are not in touch right now have told CNN that West was obsessed with Adolf Hitler and even wanted to name one of his albums after the Nazi leader. A former business executive who worked with West revealed in a report that he had an affinity for the Nazi leader and praised the dictator, saying how incredible it was that he was able to amass so much power.

The executive also claimed that the rapper would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party had achieved for the German people. The obsession was fuelled by the artist’s reading of Adolf Hitler’s autobiography titled Mein Kampf, penned down by the despot in 1925.

Even the album Ye, which was released by West in 2018, was supposed to be named Hitler by West but was changed eventually. Van Lathan Jr., a former TMZ employee, claimed that West professed his love for Hitler and the Nazis during his infamous interview with TMZ in 2018 and openly displayed his antisemitic views. Even Universal Music Group, which distributed West’s music, confirmed to CNN that they had cut ties with the rapper due to his problematic views.

