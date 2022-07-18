Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Was Not Surprised by Rapper's Divorce With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was the talk of the town at the time when it happened. The sudden split in February 2021 shocked their fans. However, Kanye’s ex Amber Rose was not surprised by the sudden development. In fact, the American model and media personality saw it coming. In an exclusive interview with TMZ’s, Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Rose went on to reveal her thoughts on the infamous divorce. She stated, “I have my own — I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was. I always hoped for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘he’s going to get his day.'"

Advertisement

Amber further elaborated, “When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ She seems happy now though, with Pete Davidson."

Rapper Kanye West and Amber Rose began dating each other in 2008. Their two-year relationship came to an abrupt end in 2010. Responding to the question whether the model anticipated the split between Kanye and Kim, Amber said with conviction, “Of Course". Earlier in the year, Amber Rose made headlines with a notorious tweet from 2015 where she referred to Kardashians as ‘Kartrashians’. After the tweet went viral, Amber took to Instagram to issue an apology.

She wrote, “Kim nor her sister deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is currently dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson. The couple would feature in the upcoming Season 2 of Hulu reality tv The Kardashians. On the other hand, Kanye West started dating actress Julia Fox. However, their relationship was short-lived as they amicably split after two months. Later, the actress claimed that she dated West purely to “give people something to talk about" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.