Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's 83?

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, which recreates a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s, where India defeated West Indies to win their first-ever World Cup, is set to arrive in cinemas on December 24.

The long-delayed project stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev. Besides Ranveer Singh, the cast is as follows: Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team’s manager.

Ahead of the film’s release, it has come to the light that the makers of 83 shelled out approximately Rs 15 crore to the original winning team of which approx. Rs 5 crore went to Kapil Dev himself, reports Bollywood Hungama.com.

“Before making the film it is important to acquire the rights of the subject and the individual stories of the players the film is based on, especially when it revolves around real-life people of incidents. Keeping this in mind, (makers) paid the original winning team of the 1983 World Cup approximately Rs 15 crore, while Kapil Dev walked away with the lion’s share of around Rs 5 crore for his go-ahead," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier this week, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. As the trailer played on the building, Ranveer watched it with 83 director Kabir Khan and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, who got emotional during the moment.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also took over the red carpet at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday night. The couple promoted their film 83, which was screened at the festival. Also joining them on the red carpet was director Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

