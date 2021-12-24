Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh Get Emotional As They Remember Ex-cricketer Yashpal Sharma

Director Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 has hit the theatres. The film traces the journey of former captain Kapil Dev leading the Indian cricket team’s victory at the World Cup in 1983. Before its release, the film’s team and a few veteran cricketers went to a TV show to promote one of the most anticipated movies of this year. During the show, Kapil Dev and others got emotional while recollecting the memories of late cricketer Yashpal, who passed away this July.

During an India Today show, Kapil Dev, the 1983 world cup winning team captain, got emotional when host Rajdeep Sardesai asked him about the final match of the 1983 world cup.

“If we pick up all 14 and Yash (Yashpal Sharma, a member of 1983 world cup team), I think everyone has a character. You can make a movie on everybody," he said.

Kapil could barely contain his emotions while remembering Chetan Sharma. Tears started rolling down his cheeks. He thanked the movie crew for “bringing back our lives."

Show host Sardesai asked Ranveer Singh about his experience of working on 83. Ranveer, who is winning rave reviews for his portrayal of Kapil Dev, said, “The journey has been to embody this (Dev’s) character, to be a part of this team… what they achieved is not a glorious moment in our sporting history but our nation’s history."

Ranveer also got emotional while narrating his experience of the film while portraying Kapil Dev.

The original World Cup-winning team had also observed a moment of silence on the premiere of the film for the late cricketer Yashpal Sharma. He was dearly missed by his former teammates as they relived special moments from the past. In the movie, actor Jatin Sarna portrays the character of Yashpal Sharma.

The film is getting good reviews from moviegoers and critics since a special screening was hosted in Mumbai, a few days ago.

