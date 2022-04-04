Kapil Sharma And Wife Ginni Chatrath Seek Blessings At Golden Temple; See Pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma ringed in his 41st birthday on April 2. An avid social media user, Kapil often engages with his fans by posting tweets and sharing intriguing pictures on Instagram. The tv show host followed the suit on Monday as he took to Instagram and shared pictures from his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The first picture is a snap of the Golden Temple and the second photo has Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath praying at the Golden Temple. As Kapil shared the photos at Harmandir Sahib, he wrote, “blessings from Shri Darbar sahib #amritsar #darbarsahib #punjab #gratitude."

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Kapil’s fans chimed into the comments section as they loved the pictures. While one fan wrote, “Beautiful sir."another said, “Love you sir…"

Talking about Kapil’s birthday, Akshay Kumar had wished him in a funny and unique way. The Boss actpr shared a candid photo with Kapil and tweeted, “I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho. Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9." (I hope this year you have houses not only in Lokhandwala but in Bandra also).

Earlier in September last year, Kapil Sharma had talked about battling depression and how his wife had helped him. In a segment for Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, Kapil had said, “I think that becoming the best in your job is not difficult but maintaining that position for a period of time is. There are politics, people pulling your leg. So, at that time, I stopped trusting people. They would say something on my face and something else behind my back."

Advertisement

“ I shut my show down even though nobody asked me to do so. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did. My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village," he concluded.

On the work front, Kapil has a few projects in the pipeline. Kapil Sharma married longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and the couple has two children— son Trishaan and daughter Anayra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.