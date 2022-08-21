Kapil Sharma Announces Return of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' With His New Dashing Look; See Pic

Kapil Sharma has finally confirmed that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back soon. The actor-comedian shared the happy news with his fans and followers on social media.

Kapil took to Instagram to share his new hair do and made announcement of the return of TKSS. In the photo, Kapil looked dashing in short spiky hairstyle. He also appeared to lose weight as he looked fitter than ever. Kapil’s jawline looked sharp in the picture and grabbed fans’ attention. Actor Parmeet Sethi commented, “Deadly look Kapil." Singer Guru Randhawa dropped a series of red heart emojis. Actress Hina Khan dropped a fire emoji.

The much-loved show headlined by comedian Kapil Sharma went off air on June 5. It took a few months’ break and was replaced by India’s Laughter Champion on Sony TV.

Earlier, an India Today report claimed that viewers would get to watch the first episode of the new season on September 3 (Saturday). Speaking about the cast, the show will have Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda, and others.

The Kapil Sharma Show packed its bid adieu to the viewers on June 5. The last episode ended with a bang as Kapil turned host to the Jugjugg Jeeyo team - Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. After wrapping up the show, the TKSS team jetted off to Vancouver for a show. Kapil was accompanied by Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

Kapil Sharma is also set to impress the audience with his acting skills once again with a new film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. As per a statement, in Nandita Das’ directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider.

