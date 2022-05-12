Kapil Sharma Apologises to Fan Who Travelled from Lucknow to Meet Him But Wasn't Allowed on TKSS Set

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He often interacts with his fans and followers on Twitter. On Wednesday, the comedian apologised to one of his fans who travelled from Lucknow to Mumbai to meet Kapil. The fan had come to Mumbai to gift Kapil his sketch. However, he was left disappointed when he was not allowed to enter The Kapil Sharma Show set.

The fan took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the sketch he made of Kapil Sharma and expressed his disappointment. Kapil’s fan from Lucknow wrote, “Hii @KapilSharmaK9 sir myself Manish gupta, mai sketch banaiya tha aapka, @akshaykumar sir @ManushiChhillar mam ka n aapke pure team member ke liye. Aaj mai aapke show pe aaiya tha Dene ke liye but they did not allow me , lucknow se aaiya tha mai itna dur se."

Moments after he shared the tweet, Kapil expressed love and gratitude for his gesture and apologised for the inconvenience. The comedian replied, “Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love."

After winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, Kapil Sharma has undeniably made his own identity with his versatile talents. Be it stand-up comedy, singing, or acting, the multitalented star can rock every role he picks. The ace comedian recently shot for his upcoming film, helmed by actress and filmmaker Nandita Das, in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. In his upcoming film, Kapil will be seen playing a character of a food delivery boy.

