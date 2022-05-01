Home » News » Movies » Kapil Sharma Asks for Beard Suggestion, Netizens' Hilarious Response Will Leave You in Splits

Kapil Sharma Asks for Beard Suggestion, Netizens' Hilarious Response Will Leave You in Splits

Kapil Sharma asked his fans whether he should keep the beard or remove it
While some netizens gave their genuine suggestions to Kapil Sharma, there was another section of fans who showed their creativity with their comments.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 01, 2022, 15:50 IST

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently asked his fans for a very important suggestion. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of four photos of him, two with a beard and two without it. Sharing the selfie, he asked his fans whether he should keep the beard or go without it. And, the comedian’s fans had suggestions that would even leave him in splits.

Kapil wrote, “Beard or without beard ? " While some netizens gave their genuine suggestion and others called him cute nonetheless, there was another section of fans who showed their creativity with the comments. One of them made fun of the way he clicked the photos and wrote, “Shadi me nye phone se pic lete hue uncle." Another netizen added, “Withouth face." “Lagta hai ye charo judva Bhai hai" joked another.

Take a look at the post:

Kapil’s industry colleagues, too, expressed their opinions. Rapper Badshah wrote, “Jaise marji paaji."

Kapil Sharma is famous for his work on TV with shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Known as one of the most famous Indian comedians, he is loved, and his work is relished by most. Currently, he can be seen hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. The current season has seen several famous personalities grace the show with their presence such as Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Shahid Kapoor among many others.

This year, he also had his Netflix Show I’m Not Done Yet. In the stand-up, he poked fun at his life, his wife Ginni Chatrath, their children — their son Trishaan and daughter Anayra — and his drunk tweet to a politician. It premiered on the platform on January 28.

