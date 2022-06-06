Kapil Sharma Asks Kamal Haasan Why He’s Never Been On His Show Before, Here’s What the Vikram Star Said

Kamal Haasan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor has worked in multi-lingual films and his name is enough to introduce his projects. Recently, Kamal Haasan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and just like any other episode, this one was also a laugh riot.

On the show, Kapil hilariously asked Kamal why he never made an appearance in his comedy show before. Kapil said, “Sir, apki dono betiyan Akshara aur Shruti humare show par aa chuki hain. Shruti to bahut baar aa chuki hain. Unhone kabhi btaya nahi ki Papa bahut maza aata hai jao ek baar. Itna time kyu lga apko (Sir, your daughters Akshara and Shruti have appeared on the show before. Didn’t they tell you that it is fun to be on the show and you must go? Why did you take such a long time to be a part of the show)?"

Advertisement

To this, Kamal revealed that he had not done any film in the last five years and that's why he never got the chance to be on this comedy show. Now, he has made a film and so, he is on the show. The actor also revealed that he was busy with politics for the last few years and that’s why he was quite away from the film industry.

Lauding Kamal Hassan for introducing technology in the films, Kapil said that the actor has introduced computer-based sound technology, Dolby audio, and other advanced systems through his film.

After a short break, the Chachi 420 actor has made a comeback on the big screens with Vikram. The film is doing exceptionally well globally and in the first weekend itself, it has managed to earn around Rs 150 crores at the worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.