Kapil Sharma Asks Taapsee Pannu Who She'd Call to Arrange Rs 50 Lakhs in 50 Mins, See Actress' Reply

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin were on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their upcoming movie Looop Lapeta. The film, an inspired by the German classic Run Lola Run, shows Taapsee’s character making a run to arrange Rs 50 lakhs in 50 minutes. On the show, Kapil asked Taapsee who she would call if she had to do the same in real life.

On the show, Kapil is seen asking Taapsee, “Iss movie mein Taapsee ko 50 minute mai 50 lakh ka jugaad karna hai, par waise kabhi aise ho gaya, kaun hai aapka friend jisko aap phone karenge aadhi raat ko (In the film, Taapsee has to arrange for Rs. 50 lakh in 50 minutes. If it happens for real, which friend of your will you call for help in the middle of the night?)".

Taapsee says, “Main uss situation mein bhi apne papa ko hi pehle phone karungi, kyui mere paas 50 lakh hai ki nahi ye poochne ke liye bhi uhe phone karna padega. (Even in that situation, I will call my father to ask whether I have Rs. 50 lakh or not)".

Kapil also asked them a couple of questions about their work on the film. One of which was about their kiss scene in the movie.

Dubbing the kiss as ‘an exchange of oxygen’, Kapil asked Taapsee and Tahir if they ‘sanitised their lips’ before they kissed for the camera, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “Aapne apne hothon ko sanitise kiya ya ek doosre ka RT-PCR dekh ke hi (Did you sanitise your lips or was looking at each other’s RT-PCR report enough)…?" Kapil asked.

Tahir replied, “Taapsee ko oxygen dene ke liye mere ko koi RT-PCR inki dekhne ki zaroorat nahi hai, bhai. Kabhi bhi bula lo mereko (I don’t need to check Taapsee’s RT-PCR report before kissing her, call me anytime)." His reply left Taapsee in splits. Archana Puran Singh was also heard laughing behind the frame.

