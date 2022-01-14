Kapil Sharma Biopic Announced; The Untold Story of India's Most Beloved Comedian Is Titled 'Funkaar'

A biopic on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is in the works. Producer Mahaveer Jain Friday announced a delightful film on the life of Kapil Sharma under Lyca Productions. The film is titled ‘Funkaar’ and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of ‘Fukrey’ fame.

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, currently working on Fukrey 3, said that he is “looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India’s most beloved FUNKAAR. Kapil Sharma." Lyca Productions and producer Mahaveer Jain have also collaborated with Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu; Sanjay Leela Bansali for a special film Mann Bairagi; Anand L Rai for Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry which is an adaptation of a Tamil blockbuster produced by Lyca Productions, and on a biopic on Vishwanathan Anand.

Mahaveer Jain added, “Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life, and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma’s untold story on the big screen, in a big way."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s debut comedy special “Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet" is set to premiere on January 28. The stand-up special was announced last year in January.

“From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai, Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet! “Our favorite comedian is all set to tickle your funny bone, this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut," a note from Netflix read.

The comedian currently hosts “The Kapil Sharma Show", which airs on the weekends on Sony TV.

