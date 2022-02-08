Kapil Sharma Clarifies Akshay Kumar Not Promoting Bachchan Pandey on His Show: 'It Was Miscommunication'

Kapil Sharma has reacted to a recent report claiming that Akshay Kumar was upset with the comedian and has refused to appear on the show to promote his film, Bachchan Pandey. Kapil took to Twitter and said that there was a misunderstanding between the two. Kapil Sharma added that he has spoken to Akshay Kumar and sorted the issue out.

“Dear friends, (I) was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you (sic)," Kapil tweeted.

On Monday, sources told Hindustan Times that Kapil had asked Akshay about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’, where the actor had asked him how he liked eating mangoes. Kapil was supposedly referring to Akshay’s interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The said clip has reportedly become the bone of contention between the two stars.

The source claimed that apparently after the shoot got over, Akshay requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office. “It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again," the source said.

Akshay is one of the most frequent visitors of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor has already appeared thrice on the show in the last six months. He first appeared in August to promote BellBottom, returned for Sooryavanshi and then appeared again on the show to talk about Atrangi Re.

